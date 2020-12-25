Genesis Vision Trading Up 22.1% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $398,721.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00006108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00328781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.