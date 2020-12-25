Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares fell 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 1,150,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 903,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $938.65 million for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

