General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.56

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $10.70. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 38,334 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.60. The company has a market cap of £932.05 million and a PE ratio of 30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

General Electric Company (GEC.L) Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

