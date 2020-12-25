GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.72

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) (LON:GCP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.72 and traded as low as $103.80. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L) shares last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 1,267,353 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £953.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 434.82 and a current ratio of 434.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.
