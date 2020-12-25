Gatherer Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (GTHR)

Gatherer (CURRENCY:GTHR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Gatherer has a market capitalization of $99,631.94 and $1.00 worth of Gatherer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatherer token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gatherer has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00693921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00164419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00363059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00101152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Gatherer Token Profile

Gatherer’s total supply is 12,499,993 tokens. Gatherer’s official website is wavesclaim.com

Buying and Selling Gatherer

Gatherer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatherer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatherer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatherer using one of the exchanges listed above.

