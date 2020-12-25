Gary B. Smith Sells 750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.