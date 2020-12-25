Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Trading Down 1.3%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $11.80. 16,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 3,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNENF)

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

