GAN (NYSE:GAN) Trading Up 7.1%

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 1,784,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,476,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,452,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,976,000.

About GAN (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

