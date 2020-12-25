G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.88

Shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.88 and traded as high as $254.90. G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at $254.10, with a volume of 2,684,335 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.57 ($2.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 232.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.53.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

