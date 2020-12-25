Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $231,316.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Fyooz has a market cap of $2.14 million and $231,316.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00669698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00161577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00358163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,377,993 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

