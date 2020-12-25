FY2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Increased by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $92.30 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

