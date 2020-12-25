FY2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Cut by DA Davidson

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

