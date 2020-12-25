FY2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SRCE stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 126.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in 1st Source by 87.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

