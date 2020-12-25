FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

PAYX stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

