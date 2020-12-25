FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after buying an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 998,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,901,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 458,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 415,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.