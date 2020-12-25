FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Issued By G.Research

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) – G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. G.Research also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAC. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.