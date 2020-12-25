FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 110.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 207,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.