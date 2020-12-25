FY2020 EPS Estimates for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted by Analyst

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.71). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09 and a beta of -1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 184.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,660.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $453,389. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

