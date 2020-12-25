FY2020 EPS Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $372.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

