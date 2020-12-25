FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reduced by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.38 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

