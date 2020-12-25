FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.66. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

