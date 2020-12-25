FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Agree Realty Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of ADC opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

