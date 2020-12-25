FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,321.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One FUZE Token token can now be bought for $59.34 or 0.00251615 BTC on major exchanges. FUZE Token has a market cap of $45,683.75 and $16,321.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00136613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00687033 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00180308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00371367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00100273 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 770 tokens. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

FUZE Token Token Trading

FUZE Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.