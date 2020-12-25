Fusion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $974,354.00 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox and Hotbit. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $974,354.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.52 or 0.98200073 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,793,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,224,120 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.