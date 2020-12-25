Fundamental Research Boosts Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) Price Target to C$0.63

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) (CVE:NDVA) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.55 to C$0.63 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE NDVA opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Indiva Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.09. The stock has a market cap of C$27.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Indiva Limited (NDVA.V) Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis products in Canada. It provides pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products; and production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes Bhang chocolates, Wana sour gummies, Ruby cannabis sugar, Sapphire cannabis salt, Artisan Batch, and others.

