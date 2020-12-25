Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

