fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

FUBO stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

