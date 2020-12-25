Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.51

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and traded as low as $62.41. Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) shares last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 135,962 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.74.

Get Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £99,000 ($129,344.13). Also, insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £99,160 ($129,553.17).

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.