Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOXF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 4,239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,904,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.