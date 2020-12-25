Fortuna Market Cap Achieves $440,106.48 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $440,106.48 and $21,051.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00315247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.