ForTube (FOR) Price Down 11.2% This Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00333705 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

