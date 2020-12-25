Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00337871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official message board for Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

