FNB Protocol Trading Down 7.7% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $54,575.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00135739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00682154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00139837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00362645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00099777 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.