Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Up 24.6%

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) shot up 24.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.58. 3,946,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,021% from the average session volume of 352,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLY. ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $325.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

