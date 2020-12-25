FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:ASET opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.