FLETA Price Reaches $0.0049 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $166,480.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00135016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00693921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00164419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00363059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00101152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00063614 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,078,493,928 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

