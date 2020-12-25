First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

