First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ FKU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

