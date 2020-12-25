First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

HYLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 84,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,369. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

