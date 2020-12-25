First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

FID stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

