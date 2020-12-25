First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of FYX stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.65. 12,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $78.34.

