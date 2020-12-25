First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.332 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of RFAP stock remained flat at $$56.59 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

