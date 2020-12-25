First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.35. 80,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

