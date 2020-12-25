First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.