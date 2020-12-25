First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of FTXD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.