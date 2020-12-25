First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:FTXH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 1,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $26.34.

