First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW)’s share price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $99.78 and last traded at $99.78. Approximately 23,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 100,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

