First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB)’s share price traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.82. 1,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

