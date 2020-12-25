First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNY)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ FNY opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

