First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. 79,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

